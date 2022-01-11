HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Mary “Adee” Chestnut, 88, died Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022 at Assumption Village.

She was born September 10, 1933 at home in Masury, a daughter of John and Mary Hrabosky Kroko and was a lifelong area resident.

Irene was a 1951 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Her first job was at the Sharon Store in accounts payable, she then went to the Sharon Transfer Division of Westinghouse and General Electric in Youngstown. Irene became owner along with her husband Al and friend Kaye Gross of Chestnut’s Country Store on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township.

She was a longtime active member of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in Youngstown where she sang in the choir. She was past President of the Altar and Rosary Society for many years. They successfully held annual flea markets and haluski dinners.

Her husband, Albert C. “Da” Chestnut, whom she married June 4, 1955, died December 3, 2017 just short of their 63rd anniversary.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her peace, her daughter, Kathy (Frank) Angelo of Hubbard; her son, Albert (Lisa) Chestnut of Canfield; a brother, Bob (Betty) Kroko of Sharon, Pennsylvania; her sister, Betty Zlatkoff of Niles; a sister-in-law, Melinda Kroko of Masury and her grandchildren, Tom, Kristina, Frankie, Raymond and Ryan.

In addition to her husband, Albert, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tom Kroko.

Private services were held at St. John’s Orthodox Church.

Interment took place at St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

