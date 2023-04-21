HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ina D. “Bonnie” Miller, 97, died Thursday morning April 20, 2023.

She was born January 1, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Alvin C. and Jane Dunmire Summers.

Mrs. Miller was a cook and baker for the Youngstown Country Club Strouss Bakery and also worked at McDonald’s in Hubbard. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hubbard for over 70 years and a Sunday school teacher for many years. Bonnie was a Cub Scout Den Mother for all three of her sons and was a Blue Bird Campfire Girls Leader for Jerilyn.

Bonnie loved to bake and made the most awesome cookies, pies and peanut butter fudge. She enjoyed music, dancing, crocheting, Betty Boop. Her favorite color was red and her favorite flower was a red rose. Most of all she loved spoiling her children and grandchildren.

Her husband Arthur T. Miller, Sr., whom she married October 18, 1946, died October 15, 1987.

She leaves two sons, Arthur T. (Mary) Miller Jr. of Westford, Pennsylvania and Timothy R. (Faith) Miller of Chesapeake, Virginia; three daughters, Betty J. (Donald) Evans of Sanford, FL, Jerilyn J. Hacker of Hubbard and Brenda J. (Chuck) Ruth of Hubbard; two sisters, Gail E. Johnson of Youngstown and June Summers of Youngstown; 34 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Arthur T. Miller, Sr.; a son, Alvin G. Miller, Sr.; three sisters, Betty I. Summers, Helen I. Balestra and Bernis Z. Fizet; six brothers, Alvin Summers, Infant Summers, Charles S. Summers, Glen E. Summers, George E. Summers and Paul C. Summers and a granddaughter, Tammy Miller.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Her final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

