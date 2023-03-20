HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hugh Charles McBride, Sr. of Hubbard, Ohio, died after a brief illness March 18, 2023, in Sharon Regional Hospital. He was 82.

Hugh was born Dec. 18, 1940, the first child of William and Gladys McBride. He was named after his paternal grandfather (Hugh) and his maternal grandfather (Charles).

With the exception of the three and a half years that he served in the US Navy, he was a lifelong resident of Hubbard.

Hugh was a 1958 graduate of Hubbard High School, where he excelled in the classroom as well as on the football field, basketball court, and baseball diamond. His record-setting exploits as the starting quarterback of the Hubbard Eagles earned him induction into the HHS All Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

An article about his Hall of Fame induction described Hugh as “one of the finest quarterbacks to ever take the field for the Eagles.” He earned a midseason promotion to starting QB as a 15-year-old sophomore. During his junior and senior years, he threw for a combined 2,239 yards and 25 touchdowns in 18 games. He set school passing records that stood for nearly 50 years.

As a quarterback, Hugh was selected for the All Steel Valley football team as both a junior and senior. As a basketball player, his honors included Honorable Mention All Steel Valley as well as a spot on the Trumbull County All-Star team during his senior season.

Hugh worked as a draftsman for 60 years, beginning with Republic Steel – Truscon Division. At the time of his passing, he was still proudly employed by Amthor Steel of Erie, Pennsylvania, where he had worked for more than three decades.

If he wasn’t at his drafting table, Hugh could most likely be found on a local golf course, often in weather conditions that would prevent most people leaving the house, and always walking and carrying his own clubs. He played his final round at Deer Creek Golf Course February 19, one day before he entered the hospital.

Hugh was a man of few words, quiet strength, and unshakeable dedication. He firmly believed that the designated hitter is an abomination, that you should never miss the opportunity to sneak an extra dessert, and that Ohio State football is perpetually overrated.

He gave selflessly of his time as a youth football and baseball coach in the 1970s and 1980s, and he donated generously to several charities throughout his life, focusing primarily on organizations that served military veterans and children in need. Above all else, he was fiercely devoted to his family.

Hugh is survived by two sons, Hugh, Jr. (Kathleen) and Brian (Linda), and three grandsons, Aodhan, Finbar, and Cedric, all of southern California; one sister, Kathy (David) Sullivan of Poland, Ohio; and three brothers, William (Kathy) of Alliance, Ohio, Kevin (Lucy) of Quinton, Virginia, and Robert of Hubbard, Ohio.

His final years were made immeasurably more joyful by the love and support of extended family members Pam and Chuck Sanor, Sarah and Sal Remuuhh, and Sherron Hall.

Hugh was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Teresa, to whom he was married from May 15, 1965, until her death in 2014.

Calling hours are Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard. Funeral services will be Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Hugh will be interred next to his wife at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Hugh’s family requests that you make a donation to your local VFW or the charity of your choice. They also strongly encourage you to have that second scoop of ice cream.

