Howard Ronald Craft, Jr., Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard ”Ron” Ronald Craft, Jr., 63, died Wednesday evening, February 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital.

He was born November 14, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of Howard and Stella Hiznay Craft, Sr.

Mr. Craft was a 1976 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was a Sergeant for The Ohio State Highway Patrol for 27 years, retiring in 2012.

Ron enjoyed his retirement while working around the house and doing yard work. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his only grandson, Braunson and his dog, Bruno.

He leaves his wife, the former Ann M. Gerdy, whom he married September 20, 2015; a daughter, Ashley B. Craft of Liberty; a stepdaughter, Macie M. Sowers of Cortland; a brother, James S. Craft of Hubbard; a sister, Jeanne L. Williams and her husband, Robert of Naples, Florida and a grandson, Braunson.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Chris S. Craft.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

