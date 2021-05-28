Howard “Angelo” Meyer, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard “Angelo” Meyer, Jr., 73, formerly of Hubbard, died Friday evening, May 14, 2021 at his home in Garner, North Carolina.

He was born February 14, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of Howard and Donna J. Meyer, Sr. and had moved to Colorado in 1995 and later to the Raleigh, North Carolina area where he eventually retired.

Mr. Meyer, of the Catholic faith, was a 1966 graduate of Hubbard High School. He attended the University of Nebraska where he played football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Angelo was the facility manager for North Carolina State University Football.

He was a storyteller extraordinaire, entertaining his children and grandchildren with all kinds of memories from his past. He inspired a love of sports and athletics into his children and grandchildren and regularly attended his grandchildren’s sporting and athletic events. For a number of years when his sons were playing football for the Girard Indians, he was the voice of the Indians being the Friday night game announcer and known for his marquee statement “brought down by a host of Indian tacklers”. He also had a passion for working on and owning classic cars and motorcycles for which he owned more than can be remembered, and of which a few still remain in the possession of his sons. No matter where he was or where he went, he enjoyed his local “hangout” spots of various restaurants and taverns becoming friends with the various owners, staff and patrons whom would all come to know him by his first name. He would often remark how proud and lucky he was of his family, children and grandchildren, as his family feels the same way of him, as he lives on through them all.

He leaves his wife, the former Sandra L. Reigelman, whom he married July 20, 1967; three sons, Howie Meyer and his wife, Wendy, of Hubbard, Pat Meyer and his wife, Erin, of Fort Collins, Colorado and Harry Meyer and his wife, Lori of Garner, North Carolina; ten grandchildren, Hunter Meyer, Brooke Meyer, Christopher Meyer, Emma Meyer, Sophia Meyer, Nathan Reyes, Tyler Reyes, Alyssa Meyer, Rebekah Meyer and Sydney Meyer; a brother, William Meyer and a sister, Donnita (Meyer) Valerio.

Angelo was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Christina Meyer and a brother, Harry Meyer.

Per his wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services.

Angelo’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

