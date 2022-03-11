HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hobert Benton Lambert, 75, died Monday evening, February 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, a son of Hobert B. and Alma Grimm Wilson Lambert and moved to Youngstown in 1966 and then to Hubbard in 1971.

Mr. Lambert, a 1964 graduate of Fairmont High School, served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hubbard.

He was a buyer for General Motors from 1966 until his retirement in 2005.

Benton was a member of the Hello Brothers Club, Over the Hill, the Happy Wanderers and the Friends of the Hubbard Public Library. He volunteered at the Warren Civic Music Association, was a coach for the HCYL, loved to golf, was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and most of all loved his family.

He leaves his wife, the former Sue Ann Hawkinberry, whom he married February 4, 1967; a son, Hobie Lambert and his wife, Lori, of Hubbard; a daughter, Casey Lambert of Hubbard; two sisters, Patricia Frost and Judy Miklich; brother-in-law, Richard Hawkinberry and his wife, Sue and five grandchildren, Ellie, Jason, Tori, Lillian and Garrett.

Benton was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Hubbard, 48 Church Street, Hubbard, OH 44425 with Rev. Matt Darrin officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Benton’s name to the Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425 or to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, 945 Boardman Canfield Road, Suite 12, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.