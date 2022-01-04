LIBERTY TWP Helga S. Hummel, 79, died Saturday morning December 25, 2021 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born December 29, 1941 in Germany, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Etzold and moved to Youngstown in 1966 from Germany.

Mrs. Hummel had worked at Liberty Health Care as a housekeeping and maintenance supervisor for 17 years.

She was a member of New Life Fellowship Church where she was very active in the Woman’s Club and organizing children’s group activities.

Helga enjoyed gardening and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She leaves a son, Terry Hummel and his wife Debra of Pensacola, Florida; a daughter, Heidi (Michael) Hummel of Warren; three grandchildren, Josh (Sarah Robb and her son Ethan) Kisch, Haley (Brandon) Carpenter and Seth Hummel.

Helga was preceded in death by her parents. Family and friends may call on Wednesday January 12, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the New Life Fellowship Church, 2088 Tibbetts Wick Rd., Girard, OH 44420.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday January 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

