HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen T. Dorbish Tarica, 93, died Friday evening March 24, 2023 at her daughter’s home.

She was born October 1, 1929 in “Smokey Hollow” Youngstown, a daughter of John G. and Theresa Janitor Dorbish.

Mrs. Tarica, a graduate of The Rayen High School, was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and a member of the Slovak Ladies of St. Cyril and Methodius Church. Helen, a homemaker, enjoyed cooking family dinners, watching her grandchildren and especially being with her family.

Her husband, Eugene Anthony Tarica, whom she married April 12, 1949 at St. Cyril and Methodius Church, died February 12, 2019.

She leaves a son, Thomas (Linda) Tarica of Hubbard; a daughter, Diane Diaz of Hubbard; five grandchildren, Steve (Colleen) Diaz, Jason (Michelle) Diaz, Helena Covert, Edward (Susan) Tarica and Eugene (Michelle) Tarica; six great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Reagan, Reese, Mia, Ethan and Veda and one great-great granddaughter on the way, Laney.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Eugene; four brothers, Michael, John, Edward and William; a son, Edward Tarica and her son-in-law, Carlos Diaz.

Helen’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

A private funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen T. Dorbish Tarica, please visit our floral store.