Helen Rager, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Rager, 97, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday evening, September 26, 2021.

She was born February 3, 1924 in Lackawannock Township, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Stephen and Anna Yaremko Biros.

Mrs. Rager, a homemaker, was of the Greek Orthodox faith.

She loved to help run the family farm, enjoyed gardening and cooking and keeping the family in line.

Her husband, Harold B. Rager, whom she married January 10, 1948, died March 7, 1995.

She leaves two sons, Richard B. Rager and his wife, Kathleen, of New Bedford and Ronald A. Rager and his wife, Patricia, of Mercer; two daughters, Susan E. (Harold “Doc” Williams) Rager of Hermitage and Carmen L. (Dan Resinger) Reichard of Transfer; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; seven brothers and three sisters.

Private graveside services were held for Helen at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

The family would like to thank Helen’s special caregivers, Dorothy, Kelly and Emmy for the loving care they provided her.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

