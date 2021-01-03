Helen M. Hegedus, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Hegedus, 83, died Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born October 26, 1937 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Peter and Josephine Gulla.

Mrs. Hegedus, a 1955 graduate of Brookfield High School was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community in Vienna.

Helen was a forklift driver for Packard Electric for 33 years and was a social member of the Sharon VFW.

She leaves two sons, Michael Hegedus of Hubbard and James Hegedus of Boardman; a daughter, Karen McGary and her husband, Michael, of Masury; a brother, Edward Gulla and his wife, Dorothy, of Jacksonville, Florida; three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Steven Gulla and a sister, Maryann Gulla.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 4, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with Fr. Frank Zanni officiating.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

