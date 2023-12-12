HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Goodyear, 90, died Monday morning, December 11, 2023 at her home.

She was born September 13, 1933 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Julia (Skwierz) Sayavich and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Goodyear was a graduate of North High School and was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Helen loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being outside, gardening, crocheting, knitting, crafts and baking at the holidays, especially cookies and kolachi.

Her husband, Robert J. Goodyear, whom she married August 25, 1956, died June 16, 2006.

She leaves two daughters, Diane Crafton and her husband, Jay, of Hubbard and Juli Dulay of Hubbard; a sister, Jane Austrino of Struthers; five grandchildren, Sarah Crafton, Rachel Crafton-Stiver, Elizabeth Crafton, Brianna Dulay and Bobby Dulay and five great-grandchildren, Jay, Eleanor, Lucia, Vincent and Marcella.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; two brothers, Ray Sayavich and Bill Sayavich; three sisters, Virginia Pascarella, Ann Galick and Mary Sayavich and her son-in-law, Ed Dulay.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.