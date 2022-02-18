HUBBARD, Ohio – Helen A. Moga passed away peacefully on Monday, February 14, 2022 in Blacksburg, Virginia.

She was born August 23, 1927 in Warren, a daughter of John and Salomia Popa Baciu.

She was married to Nicholas George Moga of Hubbard, Ohio for 60 years and lived in Hubbard for 70 years.

Helen was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio and the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Youngstown, Ohio.

She worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for 38 years. She retired as Head Nurse of the Ambulatory Care Unit in 1996. Helen loved her coworkers and patients. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth’s/Mercy Hospital Auxiliary for many years.

Helen was a member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She served as President and Treasurer of the Holy Cross Ladies Auxiliary and led the annual pumpkin roll fund raiser.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Moga; a son, Myron Moga; two sisters, Ann Bolta and Christine Ciulei and two brothers, Nick Baciu and John Baciu.

She leaves a son, Nicholas John Moga and his wife, Nancy; a sister, Mary Jane Schuller; sister-in-law, Anne Baciu and many loved nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 950 Maple Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church with the V. Rev. Fr. George J. Treff officiating.

Per Helen’s request, please send no flowers. A donation in her memory can be made to Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

