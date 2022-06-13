HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry H. McFall, 88, died Saturday morning June 11, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home.

He was born June 21, 1933 in Hubbard, a son of John Paul and Vida Irene Root McFall and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. McFall served with the United States Navy during the Korean War.

He worked for Westinghouse Electric in Sharon for 28 years before retiring in 1985 and was a member of the Sharon Westinghouse Retirees Club.

Harry had been a volunteer for the Hubbard Blood Bank for 26 years and also worked for the former Kelley & Son Funeral Home. He was a member of the Hubbard Historical Society, a lifetime member of the Hubbard VFW Post No. 3767 and a lifetime member of the Blinded Veterans Association.

Harry enjoyed gardening, traveling and mechanic work.

His wife, the former Betty Jane Richard, whom he married June 26, 1954, died April 4, 2015.

He leaves his companion, Velma J. Brown; a daughter, Cynthia Marie Davis and her husband Anthony of Struthers and a grandson, Shawn Michael Davis of Struthers.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Betty; three brothers, Paul Leroy and William McFall; a sister, Sally Raseta; a daughter, Cheryl and a great-grandson, Anthony Joseph Davis.

Family and friends may call on Thursday June 16, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Byus officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

