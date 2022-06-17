HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harrison L. Renzenbrink, 94, died Thursday evening June 16, 2022 at Hospice House.

He was born April 4, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of Charles Louis and Edith Pearl Frehling Renzenbrink.

Mr. Renzenbrink was a 1947 graduate of Wilson High School.

He worked for years at the Daugherty-Davis Co. in Youngstown as a salesman and met his wife to be who worked at Guy’s Drug Store in Hubbard, which was one of his customers. He later worked for Anthony Cocca and then retired finally at the age of 91 from the Walmart Department Store in Hermitage as a maintenance man, not a greeter, where he made many friends.

He was a member of Corner House Christian Church and a former member of Pleasant Valley Evangelical Church in Niles and its senior group.

Harrison leaves two sons, Mark Renzenbrink and his wife Nancy of Boardman and Paul Renzenbrink of Liberty; one brother, Donald Renzenbrink of Poland; a sister-in-law, Judith Longley of Hubbard; six grandchildren, Joel (Katie) Renzenbrink, Dana Renzenbrink, Samantha (Zac Click) Renzenbrink, Ashley Renzenbrink, Megan Renzenbrink and David (Sarah) Verdinek; 11 great-grandchildren, Aidan Verdinek, Asher Renzenbrink, Aubrey Verdinek, Evalee Verdinek, Bentley Click, Braison Renzenbrink, Zachary Click, Lucas Click, Peyton Click, Kayden Renzenbrink and Isaac Renzenbrink; a special daughter, Lisa Deiger and several nieces and nephews.

His wife, the former Phyllis Ann Duke, whom he married May 27, 1956, died September 14, 2020.

Harrison was preceded in death by his best friend and wife, Phyllis Renzenbrink; his parents, Charles and Edith Frehling Renzenbrink; his younger brother, Charles (Red) Renzenbrink; brothers-in-law, William (Bill) Longley and Richard (Dick) Osberg; sisters-in-law, Patricia (Duke) Osberg and Delores Renzenbrink who are all celebrating in Heaven.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at the church with Pastor Dave Coxson officiating.

Interment will be at Corner House Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

