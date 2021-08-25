Hannah M. Ryser, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hannah M. Ryser, 92, died Saturday afternoon, August 21, 2021 at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born August 4, 1929 at home in Wheatland, Pennsylvania, a daughter of David and Olive Miles Sweeney and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Ryser, a 1948 graduate of Farrell High School was a homemaker.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Fredrick “Fred’ Ryser, whom she married March 9, 1950, died December 9, 1989.

She leaves three sons, Fred Ryser, David Ryser and his wife, Denise and Mark Ryser and his wife, Lisa, all of Hubbard; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Hannah was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; three brothers, David Sweeney, Tom Sweeney and Joe Sweeney and two sisters, Lou Ella Williams and Margaret Ondo.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Interment took place at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

