Gretchen E. Bunn, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gretchen E. Bunn, 88, died Monday morning, February 22, 2021 at Park Vista.

She was born October 31, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Anthony and Anne Larkin Kempe.

Mrs. Bunn, a graduate of Ursuline High School and was a secretary for Commercial Shearing, retiring in 1987.

Gretchen, a devoted Catholic, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, the Legion of Mary and a former member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

She was an avid golfer.

Gretchen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Bunn, whom she married in 1979 and died in 1996.

She leaves two stepdaughters, JoAnn Mazzuppa of Poland and Mary Alice Pitzulo of Fort Mill, South Carolina; several step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joseph; four brothers, Harry, Thomas, Richard and Paul Kempe and three sisters, Madeline Lynch, Audrey Kempe and Inez Kempe.

Family and friends may call on Friday February 26, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 N. Main St., Hubbard, OH 44425.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

