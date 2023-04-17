SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory L. Myers, 71, passed away Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 26, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Cecil C. and Mildred Hrisak Myers.

Mr. Myers, a 1970 graduate of Hickory High School from Patagonia and was an extremely talented artist who lived in the colorful world of his many unique artistic creations. Greg’s innovative art reflected his mastery of line, color and psychological insights. Through the years he won many awards for artworks he displayed at The Hoyt Institute of Art, The MMMM&S Soap Gallery Show, The Buhl Day Art Show, RAA Park Pole Paintings, Artie Gras, The Winner Arts & Culture Center, Gallery 29, The Area Artists and The National Midyear Show, Youngstown, Ohio and The Crucible Steel Art Gallery, San Francisco, California.

He enjoyed many types of music with the songs of The Grateful Dead and Jimi Hendrix being among his favorites. Greg was known as a kind and loving person who always brought laughter into the lives of everyone with his many jokes and funny insights. Hant!

He leaves his longtime friend, Tricia Cole of Wheatland, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Philip Myers and his partner, Lori Haney, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Ronald Myers and his wife, Carol, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a sister, Brenda Koppel of Hubbard, Ohio and his many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly, and enjoyed spending time with. They will miss Silly Ole Uncle Greg.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sheila Myers and two brothers, Larry Myers and Kenneth Reisinger.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, Hubbard, Ohio. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Deacon James Cummings officiating.

Gregory’s final resting place will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

