HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory A. “Greg” McCauley, 59, died Tuesday morning October 10, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital in Warren.

He was born October 8, 1964 in Milford, CT a son of Raymond and Jacqueline Dunder McCauley and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. McCauley, a 1982 graduate of West Middlesex High School was of the Christian faith. He was a welder for P & L Heat Treating and formerly owned and operated J I T Fabricating Industries where he was named Businessman of the Year by the Youngstown Chamber of Commerce. Greg loved his dogs and was an avid German Shepherd fan. He enjoyed cooking, listening to music, was a talented free hand artist, gardening and home improvements. Greg enjoyed family traditions, especially at the holidays and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He leaves his mother, Jacqueline McCauley of West Middlesex; a brother, Raymond McCauley Jr. of London, OH; two sisters, Renee Moldovan and her husband Anthony of West Middlesex and Danielle Wonderly and her husband Vance of West Middlesex.

Greg was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends may call on Monday October 16, 2023, one hour prior to the funeral services from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Jere Beulah officiating.

Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.

