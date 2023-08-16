HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Gertrude Mae Berendt, 99, who died Friday afternoon, August 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

She was born May 14, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of Fred and Emma Rogers Spears and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Berendt, a homemaker, loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and her many dogs over the years, the latest being Deva. Gertrude enjoyed playing BINGO.

Her husband, William Edward Berendt, whom she married September 14, 1946, died April 19, 2009.

She leaves a son, William Berendt and his wife Lisa of Mascotte, Florida; three daughters, Sandra J. Blackburn of St. Augustine, Florida, Deborah Reder and her husband, John, of Hubbard and Michele Allcorn and her husband, Dean, of Berlin Center; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Emma Spears; her husband, William; three sisters and two great-grandchildren.

Interment took place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

