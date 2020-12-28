Geraldine “Gerry” S. O’Hara, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 12:00 Noon, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, with Reverend Michael Swierz, officiating, for Geraldine “Gerry” S. (Perline) O’Hara, 79, who peacefully passed away at home on Friday, December 25, 2020, with her loving family by her side, after a three-year battle with cancer.

Gerry was born July 30, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of James V. and Sylvia (Coser) Perline and was raised by her father and Philomena Ungaro Perline after her mother’s death.

Gerry graduated in 1959 from East High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

She worked at Immaculate Conception School in Youngstown as a teacher’s aide, then for Calvary Cemetery as a secretary and retired from Victor Buck Insurance Agency in 2003.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Gerry was best known for her love of cooking. She enjoyed making her Sunday sauce while listening to the Italian hour, as well as, baking and spending endless hours in preparations for family traditions. She was loving and caring to everyone she met and enjoyed spending time with her daughter-in-law’s preschool children. She will leave a lasting impact on her loved ones.

Gerry was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Leslie (Lee) O’Hara; four children, Maureen Fakner (Omar Abbas) of Campbell, Patricia (Anthony) Ball of Hubbard, Donna (Kenneth) Onderko of Liberty Township and Lee (Soula) O’Hara, Jr., of Hubbard, with whom she made her home. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Ryan (Eleshia) Fakner, Shannon (Mike Golgosky) O’Neill, Jonathan (Emily) Fakner, Ashlee (Seth Angstrom) Fakner, Michael (Amanda) O’Neill, Amanda Onderko, Brittany (Matthew) Bond, Lee O’Hara III and John O’Hara; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marie Klase, James (Patricia) Perline, Jr. and Rebecca (Lawrence) Layman; a brother-in-law, William Dellick and sisters-in-law, Ilene (Fred) Arthur and Virginia O’Hara.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elizabeth Dellick and brothers-in-law, Joseph O’Hara, Jerome O’Hara and Kenneth Klase.

The family would like to thank Dr. Amy Awaida and the staff at The Hope Center for Cancer Care in Youngstown for their devoted care and support during her illness, Dr. Howard Slemons, Denise Ayers and the staff of MVI Hospice for their care in her final days.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, December 30, prior to the Mass at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

