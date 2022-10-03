YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” F. Parish, 57, formerly of Youngstown, died Saturday evening October 1, 2022 at University Hospital Geneva Medical Center.

He was born on March 9, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Dominic L. and Anna Marie DiLallo Parish.

Jerry was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and a 1983 Hubbard High School graduate.

He worked for CSX Transportation as a vehicle operator for 14 years.

He loved playing the drums, and was a member of several local bands. He enjoyed music, golfing, motocross racing and jet skiing.

Jerry brought life into any room he walked into.

Jerry is survived by his wife the former Michelle D. McWilliams, whom he married October 5, 2021; his son Anthony M. (Amara Caraballo) Parish of Girard; three brothers, Anthony D. Parish of Hubbard, Patrick J. (Ruth) Parish of Torrance, California, Dr. Michael J. Parish and fiancé Kelly Kress of Hubbard; three nephews, Dominic Parish, Nicholas (Danielle) Parish and Maxwell Parish.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Saturday October 8, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, via 343 Mt. Carmel Ave., Youngstown, OH 44505. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday October 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica with the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made to The St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, The Future full of Hope building fund, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gerald “Jerry” F. Parish, please visit our floral store.