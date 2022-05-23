HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with our utmost sadness and broken hearts, to announce the passing of a long-time resident and former Mayor of Hubbard, George P. Praznik, who was 87.

George was residing at Hamilton Trace Senior Living in Fishers, Indiana, when he lost his battle with cancer and passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He was born on June 22, 1934 in Hubbard, son of George P. and Katherine Krizmanic-Crossman Praznik, Sr. and grew up in his childhood home on Drummond Avenue.

George worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for over 38 years.

After retirement, he served the community of Hubbard in elective office as Councilman at Large and President of Council and was elected Mayor of Hubbard from 1996-2003.

George is a two-year veteran of the U.S. Army and was a long-time and very active member of The Lions Club, V.F.W. and Northside Club.

He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family that he loved dearly.

He leaves behind his wife, the former Nancy Ladley, whom he married on December 25, 1956. They lived and raised their four children in the house that George built on Buckeye Drive in Hubbard. He also leaves behind three sons, Gary Praznik and wife, Tami, of Sarasota, Florida, Neil Praznik of Ft. Myers, Florida and Dan Praznik and wife, Linda, of Plantation, Florida and a daughter, Lynn Updike and husband, Jay, of Fishers, Indiana. He has nine grandchildren, Bryan Praznik, Brandon Praznik, Alex Praznik, Casey Conway, Dan Praznik Jr, Carlee Carter, Zach Harris, Dawson Updike and Carson Updike and four great-grandchildren, Henry Praznik, June Praznik, Adrian Praznik and Amory Praznik.

George was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Joe, Nick and Frank Praznik and two sisters, Bernice “Cookie” Fluent and Ann “Tootsie” DeMarco.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

George’s final resting place will be at the Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.