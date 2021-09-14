George M. Christoff, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held at a later date for George M. Christoff, 69, who died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Sharon Regional Health System.

He was born September 18, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of George M. and Mary Hanchin Christoff and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Christoff, a 1969 graduate of Ursuline High School.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was an Industrial Electrician for Sharon Tube in Wheatland for 24 years and formerly for Valley Mould for seven years.

George enjoyed shooting, motorcycles, reading books of his trade, occasional golf outings with his sons and loved the outdoors. He also enjoyed rock and roll music and was the master of the air guitar.

George leaves two sons, Michael Christoff and his wife, Kendel and Daniel Christoff, all of Hubbard; a daughter, Amy Bell and her husband, Erik, of South Carolina; two half-brothers, Thomas Merrill and his wife, June, of Kenosha, Wisconsin and Edward Merrill of Youngstown and three granddaughters, Cora, Ashlan and Carmen. He also leaves his ex-wife of 38 years of marriage, Jean Christoff of Hubbard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Evelyn Wirtz.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

George’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

