Gary “Papa” Fluent, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, February 14, 2021, former Hubbard resident, and Forever Biker, Gary “Papa” Fluent took his final ride to Heaven. For a man with the biggest heart, it is no surprise he chose Valentine’s Day to ride off.

Gary was a true local boy, born in Sharon, Pennsylvania he was a graduate of Hubbard High School and called Hubbard home for all 73 years.

Gary had an absolute heart of gold. He was that guy you heard about who would give you the shirt off his back and never ask for anything in return. Gary did everything hard. As a Millwright, Gary dedicated over 30 years of hard work and service to Tartan Textile. He was as blue collar as it got, and made his fellow carpenter union men proud to call him a friend and brother.

As hard as Gary worked, he loved even harder. As a husband, he celebrated over 52 years of love to his wonderful wife Mary Anne Fluent. As a father, he loved his two sons and daughters-in-law, John Paul and Nicole Ellen Fluent and Michael James and Catherine. As a papa, he cherished four amazing grandchildren, Malorie, Madison, Brittany and Bryce. Your papa loved you to the moon and back and will always have a special spot for you in his heart.

Gary’s love did not stop there, because “Papa” loved to play hard too! As a proud American he loved practicing his 2nd Amendment. An avid shooter, he enjoyed spending time on the range sharpening his skills, and time off the range protecting his family. “Papa” was a true motor head and loved all things with big wheels and bigger motors. As a young man, he frequented the drag strips and was no stranger to turning the wrench. “Papa” was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved all things Harley. His true passion was riding his Harley Trike. With the open air in his face and the “girlfriend” of his dreams, Mary Anne on the back, he was living The Dream and he lived it often.

He leaves his wife, Mary Anne whom he married August 31, 1968; son and daughter-in-law, John and Nicole Fluent of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Madison, Malorie, Brittany and Bryce; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Zimmers of Poland; nieces and nephews; son, Michael and Catherine Fluent of Girard; his twin brother, Terry Lee Fluent of Ashtabula and brother, Joe Paul Fluent of Hubbard.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

To honor Gary’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

