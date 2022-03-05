HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick L. West, 85, died Friday morning March 4, 2022 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 26, 1936 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a son of Fred and Daisy Davis West and moved to Hubbard in 1955 from Parcoal, West Virginia.

Mr. West, a 1955 graduate of Webster Springs High School was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard.

He was a line mechanic and bodymaker for Sherwin Williams /US Can in Hubbard for 32 years before retiring in 1992 and had formerly worked for International Cooperidge for 10 years.

Fred was a member of the Hubbard Conservation Club and enjoyed hunting.

His first wife, the former Laura A. Pariza, whom he married January 10, 1958, died June 3, 1993.

He leaves his second wife, the former Linda Alcorn Pariza, whom he married June 18,1994; a son, Randy A. West and his wife Debbie of Aurora, Ohio; a stepson, Michael Churn and his wife Colleen of San Antonio, Texas; a daughter, Jeanette M. Caruso and her husband Jim of Meadville, Pennsylvania; a stepdaughter, Michelle Lausev and her husband Rob of Brisbane Australia; a brother, Ron West and his wife Sandy of Boardman; a Sister, Sandra Price of Hendersonville, Tennessee; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Frederick was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Laura and two sons, John M. West and Frederick L. West, Jr.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday March 9, 2022 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Coxson officiating.

Frederick’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

