Frank M. Petrinjak, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank M. Petrinjak, 90, died Saturday afternoon March 6, 2021 at home.

He was born January 17, 1931 in Farrell, Pennsylvania a son of Frank Luke and Theresa Link Petrinjak.

Mr. Petrinjak, a 1948 graduate of Hubbard High School, served with the United States Navy.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church where he served as an usher.

Frank worked at Sharon Steel for over 42 years, retiring in October of 1992 as a masonry superintendent.

He was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing, gardening, mowing his grass and was a Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves his wife, the former Eleanor M. Petrosky, whom he married October 21, 1950; four sons, Frank and his wife Carol of Hubbard, Steve and his wife Patty of Hubbard, David and his wife Lisa of Granville, OH and Mark (Kristine Brill) of Bath, Ohio; four daughters, Kathleen Priley and her husband Steve of Boardman, Linda Roman (Craig Kraft) of Arlington, Virgina, Gail Fletcher (Steve Crone) of Raleigh, North Carolina and Mary Thompson (Steve Mallik) of Girard; a sister Mary Luchetti of Melbourne, Florida; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dennis Petrinjak, a brother, Emerick “Jack” Petrinjak and three sisters, Kay Ondich, Gloria Chakan and Elizabeth Singleton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, per Frank’s wishes he will be cremated.

His final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

