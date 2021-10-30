Frank J. Stevenson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Stevenson, 89, died Saturday, October 16, 2021 at his home.

He was born October 10, 1932 in Grey, Pennsylvania, a son of Frank and Margaret Stevenson.

Mr. Stevenson was an inspector for RMI Titanium. Frank was an avid bow hunter and outdoorsman.

His wife, the former Margaret Swank, whom he married April 6, 1952, died October 28, 2021.

He leaves two daughters, Linda Sayers of Warren Ohio and Jill Stroud and her husband, Dale, of Columbia City Indiana; a son, Verle Stevenson and his wife, Julanne, of Fort Myers Florida; a grandson, Jim Sayers and two great-granddaughters, Elise and Izabella.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Lisa Sayers; a sister, Betty Brant and two brothers, Walter Stevenson and Jimmy Stevenson.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, 709 N Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at noon with Pastor Mike Byus officiating. Masks are required and please practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Private Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are being handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

