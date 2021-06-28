Frank D. Hardman, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank D. Hardman, born March 25, 1938 in Sardis, West Virgina

, died Sunday June 27, 2021, the son of the late Earl F. and Harriet (Linville) Hardman, came to this area in 1956 and moved to Hubbard in 1968.

He was employed in the maintenance department at W.B. Pollock Co. and worked for numerous other companies in the Pollock building after they closed. Frank worked on lawn mowers after retirement and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by many, including his wife of 63 years, Martha (Ryan) Hardman, whom he married February 8, 1958; two sons, Frank Dwaine Hardman Jr. and Brian (Arlene) Hardman both of Hubbard; a daughter, Kimberly (Rocky Cleland) Thompson of Masury; a sister, Lola (Hardman) Ryan of Bridgeport, West Virgina; eight grandchildren, TJ (Amanda Ragland) Thompson of Medina, Kelsy (Cody Walter) Thompson of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Brian (Michelle Pitoscia) Hardman Jr., Morgan Hardman and Cherish Hardman all of Hubbard, Carlie Hardman of Toledo, Jessica (Ben) Reiger and Andrew Hardman all of North Carolina; nine great-grandchildren, Gabby, Landon, Wesley, Jameson, Lucas and Brooks Hardman, Colin and Lillian Garcia and Chloe Reiger and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by three sisters, Belle Marie McCarty, Zelma Lee Smith and Bertie Lou Moore and two brothers, Richard Hardman and Okey Hardman.

Family and friends may call on Thursday July 1, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the funeral services on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

