Frank Anthony Peachock, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Anthony Peachock, 70, died Friday morning September 3, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born November 28, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Carl and Esther Sears Peachock and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Peachock, a 1969 graduate of The Rayen High School and was a parishioner of The Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown.

He was an auto mechanic for many years.

Frank was a member of the VFW Post No. 3307 in Youngstown.

He enjoyed music and had been a musician for many years playing various instruments but was fondest of the accordion and the harmonica. Frank loved watching Westerns, tinkering with cars and spending time with his family.

He leaves his wife, the former Betty Stuckey, whom he married July 2, 1983; four sons, Carmen, Frank, Giovanni and Antonio Peachock all of Liberty Township; a daughter, Charlene (Raymond Barnett) Peachock of Liberty Township; two brothers, Mark Peachock and Alan (Myrna) Peachock; four sisters, Annetta (Robert) Young, Joanna Bansberg, Faye Peachock and Marla Peachock and one grandchild, Ramses Barnett.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carl Peachock.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday September 8, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.