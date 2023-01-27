HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis A. Zitnik, 74, died Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born March 9, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of Frank A. and Ann M. Vukovich Zitnik and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Zitnik, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church was a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School and received his Bachelor of Business at Youngstown State University in 1972.

Francis was the owner of the former Bell-Wick Bowling Center in Hubbard, was a member of the Professional Bowlers Association and the Youngstown Men’s Bowling Association. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.

His first wife, the former Carol Wisniewski, whom he married January 17, 1981, died November 17, 1987. His second wife, the former Theresa Shargo, whom he married February 12, 1991, died February 15, 2011.

He leaves a son, Matthew Zitnik of Mayfield Heights; a daughter, Lynn Koger and her husband, John, of Mooresville, North Carolina; four sisters-in-law, Mary Kibler and her husband, Robert, Ruthie Zitnik, Tina Tinkey and her husband, Robert and Tammy Baker and her husband, Scott; two stepgrandchildren, Brandon and Maximilian and several nieces and nephews.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Carol and Theresa and brother, Edward Zitnik.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held.

Memorial donations may be made in Francis name to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 29 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.