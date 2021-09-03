Frances (Rosile) Chiaberta, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances (Rosile) Chiaberta, 95, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, died Friday morning August 27, 2021.

She was born February 22, 1926 in Hubbard, Ohio, a daughter of the late Crescenzo and Mary Grace (Malagisi) Rosile of Italy.

Frances was a graduate of Hubbard High School, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Sons of Italy.

With God being the center of her life, she was devoted to her family, friends, and those in need. She enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening.

She was married to the late Albert Aurelio Chiaberta for 41 years who died December 3, 1987.

She leaves four sons, Daniel Chiaberta (wife Mary Sue) of Hubbard, Albert Chiaberta (wife) Sharon of Hubbard, Joseph Chiaberta of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Michael Chiaberta(wife Lori) of Rockford, Illinois; two daughters, Renee (Chiaberta) Weber (husband Mark) of Green Bay, Wisconsin and Lisa (Chiaberta) Pascarella (husband Dave) of Satellite Beach, Florida; a brother, John Rosile (Mary Jane) of Pennsylvania. Grandchildren include, Susan Laird, Daniel Chiaberta Jr., Christina Chiaberta, Alexandria Chiaberta, Kathryn Bamford, Kristyn Chiaberta, Maria Chiaberta, Nicole Ziolkowski, Erik Weber, Madison Weber and Sara Pascarella; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Ryan, Daniel, Axle, Brooklyn, Cyrus, Luke, Samuel and Benson.

Frances was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Rosile (wife Carolyn) Phillip Rosile (wife Carmela) and sister Mary (Rosile) Darland.

Family and friends may call on Saturday September 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will take place at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to EWTN Global Catholic Network at WWW.EWTN.com

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

