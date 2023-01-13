HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn E. Rhodes, 89, died Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 at her home.

She was born December 13, 1933 in Hubbard, a daughter of Walter H. and Irene Sutley Shook.

Mrs. Rhodes, a 1951 graduate of Hubbard High School, worked in the employment office at Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

She was a foster parent with the Catholic Services League, a member of the Garden Quest Club, Fortnightly, Hubbard Historical Society, Friends of the Library and a volunteer for the American Red Cross.

Evelyn enjoyed gardening, crocheting, needlework, sewing, reading and puzzles.

Her husband, C. Edward Rhodes, whom she married August 8, 1953 in the old St. Patrick church, died June 26, 2014.

She leaves four sons, David, Kenneth, Robert and Kevin Rhodes; a daughter, Mary Leslie; three sisters, Carol Moore, Kay Toth and her husband, Rodney and Lillian Thomas; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joseph Rhodes; three sisters, Thelma McKnight, Dorothy Hazlett and Martha Burrows and a brother, Melvin Shook.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Friedman officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Patrick Cemetery Fund, 225 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425 or to the Friends of the Library, 436 W. Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Evelyn’s final resting place will be at St. Patrick Cemetery with her husband Ed.

