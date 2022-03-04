HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene C. “Gene” Maurer passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Sharon Regional.

He was born August 8, 1934 in Buffalo, New York, a son of Michael and Elizabeth Donahue Maurer.

Mr. Maurer, a 1953 graduate of South High School, attended various trade schools and served with the United States Air Force where he was a jet engine mechanic.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Gene worked numerous places, he was a journeyman cement finisher, worked at Valley Mould, Brainard Strapping and his son Michael’s business MJ Solutions, which was his favorite job. He was a trouble shooter and electrician, worked in maintenance and built his own home and helped with his son’s homes.

Gene was a member and Past President and Past Vice President of the Hubbard Wrestling Club, was a member of the Hubbard Conservation Club.

He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved traveling to Canada, Costa Rica and Norway, enjoyed fishing around the world, deer hunting and going to casinos. Most important to Gene was his love for his wife and family and never missing his kids or grandkids sporting events.

Gene loved life and lived it to the fullest, he was always ready to help anybody, especially his good neighbors. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He leaves his beloved wife of 63 years, the former Jeannette A. “Jeanne” Hricko, whom he married November 28, 1959; three sons, Michael Maurer and his wife, Allyson, of Minnesota, Patrick Maurer and his wife, Nancy, of California and Brian Maurer and his wife, Stephanie, of Ohio; a daughter, Sharon Raykie and her husband, Joseph, of Florida; son-in-law, Ron Cizmar and a Norwegian family of Ronny Finnema; seven grandchildren, Janine (Eric) Ferire, Amanda Maurer, Eric Maurer, Justin (Bryn) Maurer, Colin Maurer, Brendon Maurer and Briana Maurer; two great-grandchildren, Xavier and Hugo and numerous nieces and nephews. Through ancestry searches he also found a half-brother, Jim Rose and his wife, Dalma, of California.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rosemary Thrasher and a brother, William Maurer.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John Vrabel, Jr. officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ellsworth VFW Post No. 9571, 11397 Ellsworth Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Entombment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

