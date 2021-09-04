Estella M. Martin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Estella M. Martin, 73, formerly of Struthers, died Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021 at Park Center Nursing Home.

She was born April 5, 1948 in Southbridge, Michigan, a daughter of Carl W. and Francise E. Appleton Smith.

Mrs. Martin, a homemaker, enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles and watching old movies.

She leaves her brother, Steve Smith and his wife, Debrae, of Hubbard.

Estella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; a brother, Scott Smith and two sisters, Bonita Payne and Carlene Payne.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

