HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Cunningham, 80, passed away peacefully at home Thursday morning, December 7, 2023 with his loving wife by his side.

He was born October 16, 1943 in Masury, a son of Robert and Florence Warren Cunningham.

Mr. Cunningham attended Youngstown State University/

He was a maintenance superintendent for Niles Manufacturing for 14 years, retiring in 2013. He previously had worked for 12 years at Bliss Manufacturing as a maintenance supervisor and as a millwright for 22 years at U.S. Steel. In addition, he owned and operated Double C’s Riding Stable and worked on many private construction projects over the years.

Ernie was an active member at Corner House Christian Church for over 72 years where he led music, directed the choir and loved to play trumpet, guitar and sing. He was an elder, Bible study teacher and planned and led the “Saturday Night Sing Along” at New Life Christian Fellowship with his wife, Kay.

Ernie also enjoyed playing music at nursing homes and for patients at the hospital. He became a pastor and baptized many people, including children and grandchildren. He performed many wedding ceremonies and funerals in the area. Ernie coached Little League for many years and produced multiple championship teams. He played the guitar and trumpet in local bands, loved boating, golfing, bowling, beekeeping and riding his motorcycle. He loved to travel and made cross-country road trips many times.

He is survived by his wife, the former Kay Schotten, whom he married April 9, 1962; three sons, Ernest Cunningham, Jr. and his wife, Marjie, of Brookfield and their three children, Ernie III and Dawn Cunningham, Dianah and Brad Likens and Amanda and Wyatt Marks; Jeffrey Cunningham of Pittsburgh and his son, Nathan Cunningham and Russell Cunningham and his wife, Margo, of Hubbard and their five children, Vincent, Brittney, Ashley and Katey Cunningham and Ashley Miller and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Robert Cunningham; three sisters, Isabelle McClung, Louise Scutillo and Olive Roman and grandson Roger Miller, Jr.

A memorial celebration will be held on Wednesday, December 20 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Corner House Christian Church, Hubbard, Ohio, with tributes and music starting at 5:00 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be followed by general celebration and laughter.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ernest Cunningham, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.