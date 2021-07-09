Eric M. Skruck, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric M. Skruck, Sr., 54, passed peacefully Sunday July 4, 2021.

He was born March 24, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of John N. and Mary Lou Micheline Skruck and lived most of his life in the area.

Mr. Skruck, a graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was the manager of Stoneybrook Village, retiring in 2019.

Eric enjoyed working, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, making people laugh and smile and was known for his generosity.

He leaves a son, Eric Skruck Jr. of Windsor Locks, CT; two daughters, Katarina Skruck of Warren and Kerrigan (Matt Aeppli) Skruck of New Castle; four brothers, John “Bucky”, Jerome, Tommy and Gregory Skruck; five sisters, Suzanne Nelson, Mary Angelo, Lisa Baughman, Juliana Antonucci and Bernadette Skruck; his stepmother, Donna Skruck; 6 grandchildren, Alexander and Sebastian Wall, Nicolas, Lennox and Kennedy Skruck and Grayson Aeppli; many nieces and nephews and his dog who was his pride and joy.

Family and friends may call on Monday July 12, 2021 at the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM followed by a funeral mass at 6:00 PM with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

