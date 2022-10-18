HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jane Noel, 82, died Sunday afternoon October 16, 2022 at Country Club Rehab.

She was born August 27, 1940 in Hubbard, a daughter of Thomas A. and Sophia Jamro Heckathorn and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Noel, a cashier at Giant Eagle, was a member of Central Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, computer games and was a Steelers fan.

She leaves two sons, William R. Noel and his wife Rita of Struthers and Ronald A. Noel of Hubbard; three daughters, Melody Noel of Niles, Debra L. Noel of Mecca and Susan R. Easterday and her husband Jeff of Mecca; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Emma Jane was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Peter A., Theodore R. and Thomas A. Heckathorn.

Family and friends may call on Thursday October 20, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. There are no funeral services.

Her final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Emma Jane Noel, please visit our floral store.