Emma Jane Ceccarelli, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jane Ceccarelli, 87, died Wednesday afternoon February 24, 2021 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center.

She was born March 20, 1933 at home in Coitsville, a daughter of Walter Earl and Edna Esther McCue Ellis.

Mrs. Ceccarelli, a graduate of North High School was a press operator at Howell Industries in Masury for 30 years.

Emma enjoyed riding in the Pennsylvania mountains looking at the scenery, bird watching, word search puzzles, eating at Red Lobster and especially enjoyed time spent with her family.

Emma leaves two sons, Frank Ceccarelli and his wife Diane of Hubbard and Larry Ceccarelli Sr. and his fiancée Pam of Ravenna; a daughter Debbie Speis of Ravenna; a sister, Karen Root of Hubbard; two grandsons, Frank Ceccarelli Jr. and Dominic Ceccarelli; three great-granddaughters, Teresa, Leah and Paislee and a great-great grandson, Mason.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Lowey Dunlop, Donald Ellis and Paul Ellis; three sisters, Ruth “Billie” Malina, Iris “Iky” Krupa and Earlene “Stormy” Root and a grandson, Larry D. Ceccarelli Jr.

Family and friends may call on Monday, March 1, 2021, one hour prior to the funeral services from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Coxson officiating.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

