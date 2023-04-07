HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elias “Jerry” Keith, Jr., 87, died Thursday afternoon, April 6, 2023, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born January 15, 1936, in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, a son of Elias and Ressie Boring Keith, Sr.

Jerry a long time area resident was a member of The Chestnut Ridge Church Of God, where he was very active and served as a trustee for many years.

He was a millwright at Packard Electric Corporation for 33 years, retiring in 1997, a former Hubbard Auxiliary Police officer for 12 years, he also enjoyed woodworking and reading.

His wife, the former Patricia B. McCullough, whom he married June 21, 1958, preceded him in death, December 8, 2019.

He leaves a son, Dennis L. (Cindy) Keith of Victorville, California; two daughters, Terry L. (Jeffrey) Schroll of Canton, Ohio and Cathy R. (Richard) Malcomson of Masury, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; a son, David E. Keith; three brothers, James, Wilbert and Norman Keith; four sisters, Gladys Fetterman, Evelyn Schrenkel, Violet Spaid and Josephine Elliot and great-grandson, Richard Malcomson, III.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at The Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Rob McFarland officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

