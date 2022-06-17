HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen A. Farcas, 94, died Sunday evening, June 12, 2022 at her home.

She was born October 30, 1927 in Sharon, a daughter of Phillip and Mary Milos Faber and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Farcas was a graduate of Sharon High School.

Mrs. Farcas was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Youngstown.

She worked at the former Sherwin-Williams and U.S. Can in Hubbard for 28 years, retiring in 1986.

She leaves a son, Ronald J. Farcas of Hubbard; a daughter, Barbara Slipski and her husband Larry of Canfield; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Her husband, John Farcas, whom she married May 8, 1948, died October 14, 2006.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; two brothers and five sisters.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Her final resting place will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.

