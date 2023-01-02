HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith M. Brown, 87, died Saturday morning December 31, 2022 at Sharon Regional.

She was born June 1, 1935 in Greenville, Pennsylvania a daughter of Germono and Catherine Vivo Micheline and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Brown was a cook at St. Bernadette’s Church for eight years and previously for St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church for 13 years where she was also a member.

She loved playing BINGO and spending time with her family was most important to her.

Her husband, Leslie Earl Brown, whom she married June 15, 1971, died April 29, 1974.

She leaves four sisters, Olive Meese of Hubbard, Stella Litwin of Hubbard, Nancy Linebaugh of Hubbard and Mona (Harlan) Carter of Vienna; a sister-in-law, Annette Micheline of Hubbard.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Lou Skruck and her brother, Steven Micheline.

Family and friends may call on Saturday January 7, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edith M. Brown, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.