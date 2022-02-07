HUBBARD Edith L. Stevens, 87, died Saturday February 5, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 16, 1934 in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Earl and Eva Fowler Bair.

Ms. Stevens worked for the Murray Corporation for 15 years.

She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Church in Hubbard and loved Baxter and her family more than anything.

She leaves a son, Glenn Booth and his wife Wendy of Hubbard; two daughters, Karen Lyle of Euclid and Tammy Miller of Ashtabula; two brothers, Tom Bair and his wife Kay of Carmichaels, PA and Barry Bair and his wife Betty of Marysville, Ohio; a sister, Billie Jo Kepich of Stow, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Kim, Jaime, Carly, Heather, Carrie, Cassie, Nichole, Shannon, Dallas and Ciarra and numerous great-grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Eva Bair and a son Rick Booth.

Memorial Services will be held via Zoom on Sunday February 13, 2022 with a slideshow to start at 2:45 PM. ZoomID: 86798186703 Passcode: Edith

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.