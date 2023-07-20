YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It pains me to admit but apparently, I, E.Marie Budd, gained my angel wings on Friday, July 14, 2023 after a brief stay at Hospice House. Everyone said it would happen eventually, I didn’t want to hear it, much less experience it. Speaking of experience, I had many during my 90 (almost made it) years of life. Oh what a life!

I was born July 18, 1933 to Gus and Jean (Cupler) Sund. Before I could blink, I had two sisters, Loretta O’Connor and Jean Margala. As a child I attended Liberty schools where later in life I drove school bus.

Shortly after high school, I met and married Carl Budd. Two daughters resulted from that marriage, Christine Kralka and Janice Budd-Fentress (Ronald Fentress). Between them, I was Grandma Lizzie of five grandchildren, Daniele (Jason) Kight came first, followed by Nicole Kralka, Antoinette (CJ) Izzo, Adam (Melissa) Kralka and Gina (Martin) Burke.

Along the bumpy road we call life and it was bumpy, between driving bus, sewing, bookkeeping, being a nanny and housekeeper, I managed to find time for gardening, Bingo, NASCAR and oh, let’s not forget posing for pictures in my bathing suit in the snow. It was a tradition my girls would carry on. A day didn’t go by without feeding deer, birds, raccoons or other critters.

Although Carl and I divorced, we remained cordial until his death in 2010. A few miles back in the road, although I can’t remember exactly when, a son, Larry Restivo was born. We would not travel together for too long, although our roads would cross again when the children re-united 55 years later. Even the Youngstown Vindicator thought it was an amazing story.

Back on the road while driving bus I met Norm Cole. He was a big burly teddy bear. We married and spent almost 40 years together.

Through my long and winding road, or rat race as I called it, I found time for friends and family get togethers, picnics and holiday parties. Oh how I loved to decorate and celebrate Christmas. I enjoyed spending time with my eight great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Michael, Payton, Jillian, Jaxson, Fiona, Hunter and Karlee.

Now my race is run but I can’t forget to mention my neighbor, Ben Dumaire and my little dog, Buttons, who sat by my side until the caution flag waved.

A celebration of life will be held for only those I’ve invited. Anyone wearing black will not be admitted. After all, I was the winner of this race, because if you are reading this, I made it to victory lane first.

