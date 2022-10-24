HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Dorothy M. Fink, 96, died Saturday afternoon October 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born April 5, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Harry William and Marie Lucille Martin Shelley.

Mrs. Fink, a 1944 graduate of Chaney High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She worked at the Washington Pentagon and later was a drill press operator at Trimedge in Youngstown, where she met her husband Hugh.

Dorothy loved life, her family and friends. She enjoyed BINGO and playing cards at the senior center with her friends. Dorothy was a very special person who will be deeply missed.

Her husband, Hugh M. Fink, whom she married September 1, 1951, died October 30, 2004.

She leaves two sons, William E. Fink and David A. Fink both of Hubbard; two daughters, Patricia L. Fink and Barbara J. Campana both of Hubbard and five grandchildren, Nicole (Johnny Hugley) Campana, Lauren, James, Nicholas and Mitchell Fink.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Hugh; sister, Ruth Nevinsky and two brothers, William and Donald Shelley.

Family and friends may call on Friday October 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

