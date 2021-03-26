Dorothy “Dotty” Louise Johnson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dotty” Louise Johnson, 92, died Thursday morning, March 25, 2021 at Windsor House at Liberty Health Care.

She was born December 28, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Louis and Catherine Beltowski Chura and had lived in Hubbard for over 55 years.

Dotty, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a lifeguard and water safety and adaptive aquatics instructor for many years.

She received her certificate as a Master Gardener from Mill Creek Fellowship Gardens, enjoyed crocheting and sewing and especially loved her family.

Her husband, William Arthur Johnson, whom she married November 25, 1950, died June 10, 2007.

She leaves three sons, Michael Johnson and his wife, Patty, Donald Johnson and Robert Johnson and his wife, Debbie, all of Hubbard; three daughters, Dotti Johnson of Hubbard, Nancy Miller of Baltimore, Maryland and Linda Kinser and her husband, Rick, of Twinsburg; a daughter-in-law, Francie Johnson; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Dotty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill and two sons, Dana and Billy Johnson.

Family and friends may call on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center, 325 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the Parish Center at 11:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Memorial donations can be made to Windsor House at Liberty Health Care, Activities Department, 1355 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.