Doris L. Furney, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris L. Furney, 93, died Sunday afternoon July 18, 2021 at Liberty Healthcare.

She was born April 16, 1928 in Pritchard, West Virginia, a daughter of Clyde and Daisy Shannon Thompson and moved to the area in the early 1930’s.

Mrs. Furney was a member of Central Christian Church of Hubbard and was a dance teacher at Tony Romeo Dance Studio and later taught dance from her home. Doris sang and danced at the Youngstown Playhouse and at Ohev Tzadek-Shaarei Torah. She performed with Bob Hope and Red Skelton, Jim Neighbors and many of the Lawrence Welk show actors. In her younger years Doris was a professional contortionist. She was a member of the Hubbard Garden Club.

Her husband, Robert Furney, whom she married June 18, 1949, died March 12, 2000.

She leaves a daughter, April Janovick of Hubbard; seven grandchildren, Noelle Janovick, Nicholas (Jenna) Furney, Rachel Hay, Clyde Dixon, Shannon and Becky Dixon and Paul Dixon Jr. and two great- grandchildren, Adyson Furney and Alyssa Dixon.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert; her son, Mark Furney and a daughter, Robin DelBane.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday July 21, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Hitchcock officiating.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doris L. Furney, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.