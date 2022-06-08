SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Donahue, 75, died Friday morning June 3, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 30, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Marie Hopko Shuluga.

Mrs. Donahue was a graduate of Mohawk High School.

She was a cook at McKinley’s Restaurant for 30 years.

She enjoyed playing games on her phone, watching TV, crocheting and doing crossword puzzles.

Her husband, Ronald K. Donahue, whom she married April 30, 1970, died November 8, 1995.

She leaves a son, Michael L. Donahue, Sr. and his wife Darla of Struthers; a daughter, Vicki L. Wilson of Sebring; two sisters, Stephanie Houpt of Hillsville and Yvonne Mudryk of Poland; four grandchildren, Michael Donahue, Jr., Ronald Donahue, Emily Wilson, Kiersten Donahue; a step grandson, Tyler Womeldorf and a great-granddaughter, Harper Donahue.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ronald and two brothers, Paul and Joseph Shuluga.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 16, 2022, further details will be announced later.

Interment took place at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

