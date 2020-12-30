Donna J. Mounts, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home for Donna J. Mounts, 90, who died Saturday morning, December 26, 2020, at O’Brien Memorial.

She was born May 19, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of Raymond R. and Ethel Enyeart Mounts and was a lifelong area resident.

Donna, a graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of Hubbard United Methodist Church.

She was a cashier for G.C. Murphy’s in Youngstown for 25 years.

She leaves a nephew, Charles Fink, Jr., of Pahrump, Nevada and many cousins.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Raymond Mounts; a sister, Carol Fink and her aunt, Frances Knupp, with whom she lived with for 25 years.

There are no calling hours.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

