HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald P. Aggers, “Flake”, 74, died Wednesday afternoon, July 6, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born September 9, 1947 in Youngstown, a son of Donald B. and Julia Samulka Aggers.

He leaves behind his sister, Judith Dianne Miller; his brother, Peter (Jan Kovacs) Aggers; a nephew and Godson, Mark Miller and his wife, Pauline; two beloved nieces, Beth Miller-Gordon and her husband, Michael and Amanda Burrell; a very special aunt, Shirley Samulka and many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Many aunts and uncles who have passed on await Don’s arrival, because he was loved and cherished by them.

Don was a sociable person who valued family and friends above all. He was an avid sportsman who loved playing pool, hunting and fishing with his “best buddies”, his cousins and lifelong sidekicks, Eddie Kostecky and Ray Dressel. Don had too many friends to mention. In recent years he resided at Eagle Creek and his friends there were very important to him.

Don will always be loved and missed. He was certainly one of a kind.

There are no funeral services per his wishes.

His final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

