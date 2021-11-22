Donald E. Whiteman, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Whiteman, 90 passed away peacefully Friday November 19, 2021 at Windsor House at Liberty Health Care Center in Liberty, Ohio.

Donald was born February 7, 1931 in Anderson, Indiana a son of Kenneth E. and Dorothy M. Smith Whiteman.

Mr. Whiteman was of the Protestant faith and a Corporal with the United States Marines, serving active duty in the Korean War.

He was employed by General Motors for 31 years as a press operator retiring in 1981.

Donald enjoyed woodworking, making Tiffany lamps and loved spending time with his family in the home he built himself.

He leaves his wife, the former Janet L. Rodgers Ashby, whom he married August 5, 1978; two sons, Gary (Monika) Whiteman of Eagle River, Arkansas and John J. (Carol) Ashby of Manawa, Wisconsin; three daughters, Janet Cunningham of Anderson, Indiana, Carolyn (Paul) Flick of Bloomington, Indiana and Linda L. Knupp of Hubbard; 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Mr. Whiteman was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Bob Ashby; a son-in-law, Bruce Knupp; four sisters, Barbara Mroz, Theresa McClain, Delores Womack and Marvena White.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday November 24, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Kelley ~ Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 AM at the funeral home with his grandson Pastor Stephen Cunningham officiating and granddaughter Reagan Cunningham as soloist.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

